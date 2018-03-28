The five potential media contenders

LAGARDERE

The French media conglomerate in 2008 acquired a majority stake in World Sport Group, which was renamed Lagardere Sports Asia. Its key properties include rights to the Asian Football Confederation, the Confederation of African Football and the Asean Football Federation.

Outside football, it has partnerships in Formula One, tennis, golf and the Olympics. It also manages various stadiums around the world, including the Singapore Sports Hub and the Friends Arena in Sweden.

MP & SILVA

With headquarters in London and Singapore, it distributes sports programming to more than 200 broadcasters in 215 countries, with a portfolio that includes rugby's Six Nations and Formula One.

In May 2016, two Chinese companies - financial services company Everbright Securities and internet entertainment firm Beijing Baofeng Technology - acquired a 65 per cent stake, bringing the valuation of the group to a reported US$1.4 billion (S$1.8 billion).

IMG

Based in New York, it has properties in golf, tennis, basketball and football, among other sports.

In 2014, media company William Morris Endeavour and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners acquired it for US$2.2 billion.

It has since added rights to the English FA Cup, Italy's Serie A and made a big play into Asia in 2016, when it secured global television rights to the Chinese Super League.

INFRONT

Infront's president and chief executive is Philippe Blatter, the nephew of former Fifa president Sepp Blatter. It has more than 35 offices in over 15 countries, including Singapore, and handles the sale of all television, radio, broadband internet and mobile broadcasting rights of all Fifa events from 2015 to 2022.

In 2015, Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda acquired it for €1.05 billion (S$1.7 billion).

CATALYST

It was founded in 2000 by Patrick Murphy, former managing director for sales at Uefa's marketing agency, Team Marketing.

Based in Hong Kong with offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore, Catalyst is the exclusive developer of football's International Champions Cup in the Asia-Pacific and the global distributor of the event's broadcast coverage.

David Lee, Shamir Osman and Sazali Abdul Aziz