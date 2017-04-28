The Colour Run Night will make its South-east Asian debut in Singapore on Sept 23

The Colour Run returns again this year but unlike previous editions, this year's edition will boast the inaugural "The Colour Run Night" event for the first time in South-east Asia.

A multi-coloured jamboree across three Asean cities, The Colour Run returns on Sept 23 with CIMB Group as presenting sponsor.

With each city boasting a different theme and concept, the event in Singapore will be South-east Asia's first Colour Run that takes place at night.

During the 5km course, "Colour Runners" will experience a spectacular "glow-fest" featuring an array of "glow-tastic colour" zones, illuminating bubbles and colour shows, while being doused from head-to-toe in different neon hues.

First launched in 2011, The Colour Run is a unique paint race that has been experienced by more than six million runners worldwide in over 40 countries.

The race has no winners or official times, but instead celebrates health, joy and individuality, while bringing the local community together.

Registration opens on May 1 via www.thecolorrun.com.sg.

The registration fee starts from $70 per participant, with the addition of a new family package (for 2 adults and 2 kids), and single tickets for kids aged four to 12 being available for purchase this year.

CIMB Bank Singapore will be extending to its retail customers the exclusive privilege of a 20 per cent discount off all ticket categories, while non-CIMB Bank customers will enjoy a 10 per cent discount for the regular category as part of the early bird purchase.

All ticket purchases are subject to terms and conditions and while stocks last.