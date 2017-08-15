Zverev's triumph a shock for Federer

MONTREAL • Alexander Zverev upset second seed Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the Montreal Masters final for his fifth title of the season on Sunday and announce himself as a contender for the US Open.

The 20-year-old German used his booming serve to overpower Federer, as the Swiss superstar never got a chance to get into the match.

"This one against Roger is something so special for me because he was always a great idol growing up for me," Zverev, who rose one spot to a career high seventh in the ATP rankings released yesterday, said during his trophy presentation.

"The greatest player of all time, beating him in a final, not just any final but in the final of a Masters 1000 (event), is amazing."

He avenged a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Federer in the Halle final in June and is now tied with Federer for the most titles this season.

"It's a wonderful achievement for him," the 19-time Major champion said of Zverev. "I'm just really happy for him, to see that he's taking everything not just to the next level, but the two next levels."

Zverev needed just 68 minutes to dominate the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion.

Zverev hammered away at the 36-year-old with excellent court coverage, keeping him off balance throughout the 30-minute opening set. He closed out the set with a serve to the backhand that Federer dumped into the ground.

The Swiss, who was broken three times, looked just as frustrated in the second set. Zverev capped his victory on the first match point when his opponent hit a forehand long.

Federer suffered just his third loss of the season and had his longest winning streak in five years snapped at 16 matches.

He said playing a lot on the hard courts this week caught up with him. Still, he was set to travel to Cincinnati on Sunday night for the next tournament before seeing if he can play back-to-back events ahead of the US Open. The final Major of the year begins on Aug 28.

"Looking ahead to the US Open, obviously I want to be in the best possible shape," he said.

"Winning my third of the year, my 20th Grand Slam, would be completely insane. I just hope I'm going to be 100 per cent ready when the moment arises."

