Who is Alexis Ohanian?

CO-FOUNDER OF REDDIT

Together with Steve Huffman, he set up social media and content aggregator site Reddit in 2005, according to the Mirror. His net worth is about US$4.5 million (S$6.5 million).

NOT JUST A TECHIE, ALSO AN AUTHOR

In 2013, he wrote the book Without Their Permission: How The 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed, about Reddit's formation and how he perceived the Internet could be positively optimised.

He also hosted Small Empires, a show about tech start-ups, on media network The Verge.

LINKS WITH SPORTS

Played American football, but not as a professional.

He said in an Instagram post in August: "I never started, barely even played, but some of my best lessons in leadership and teamwork came from being out of my element here with these guys."

According to E! News, he is 1.95m tall.

INTERNET ACTIVIST

Dubbed by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet", Ohanian opposed the Congress over the the over-regulation of the Internet.

In late 2010 and early 2011, he spearheaded online campaigns against the Stop Online Piracy Act (Sopa) and the Senate's Protect IP Act (Pipa).

He also spoke to members of the Congress and at rallies. His efforts eventually helped overturn both Bills.