Tennis: Zverev denies Gasquet Montpellier hat-trick

MONTPELLIER (REUTERS) - Rising German Alexander Zverev denied hometown favourite Richard Gasquet a third consecutive Open Sud de France title in Montpellier with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Local favourite Gasquet, bidding for a fourth title at the indoor event, dropped the firset set on the tiebreak and was broken twice in the second as the 19-year-old Zverev claimed his second career title.

Defeat ended world No. 22 Gasquet's 10-match winning streak in Montpellier. Zverev had beaten fancied second seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his semi-final.

Gasquet saw off compatriot Benoit Paire to reach the final.