Tennis wonderland

Roger Federer prepares to serve at 3-1 in the tie-breaker. A one-two punch follows. We've seen that a thousand times but, at this Laver Cup, it's Rafael Nadal who finishes the point off at the net. For the first time in the match, I felt certain Team Europe would win, and they did - 6-4, 1-6, 10-5.

Thirty-five Grand Slam titles between them never guaranteed victory over Team World's Jack Sock and Sam Querrey, such is sport.

The greater beauty was seeing two of the best players in tennis history on the same side of the net.

It was like Lionel Messi and Pele in a dream team, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus teaming up in foursomes, or Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry sharing a backcourt. Except this was no longer fantasy.