Tennis: Wawrinka to miss US Open title defence

PARIS (AFP) - Reigning US Open champion Stan Wawrinka will miss his title defence to have knee surgery, the world number four announced on Friday (Aug 4).

The three-time Grand Slam champion had already pulled out of the upcoming ATP tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati, and joins last year's US Open runner-up Novak Djokovic on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

"This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years," the Swiss said in a statement on Facebook.

"I will see you all in 2018!"