Tennis: US Open to break $68 million prize barrier

NEW YORK(AFP) - Prize money at this year's US Open will top US$50 million (S$68 million), organisers confirmed Tuesday (July 18), once again making the tournament the richest event in tennis.

The United States Tennis Association said in a statement that the tournament purse had been increased by US$4 million, taking it up to US$50.4 million in total.

The winners of the men's and women's singles will each pocket US$3.7 million, while prize money for each round would increase by an average of 7.5 per cent compared to 2016.

The men's and women's doubles champions would take home US$675,000 while the purse for the qualifying tournament had increased to US$2.9 million - a 49.2 per cent increase over last year.

"Five years ago, we committed to the players that total player compensation for players would reach US$50 million at the US Open, and we are honoring that commitment," USTA chairman Katrina Adams said in a statement.

This year's US Open will be held from Aug 28 to Sept 10.