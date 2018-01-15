Tennis: US Open champ Stephens crashes out at first hurdle of Australian Open

MELBOURNE (AFP) - US Open champion Sloane Stephens was the first big-name casualty of the Australian Open on Monday (Jan 15), crashing out 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 to Zhang Shuai in an error-strewn performance.

The American extended her sorry losing streak since winning at Flushing Meadows in September to seven matches against the 34th-ranked Chinese No. 2, a surprise quarter-finalist in Melbourne two years ago.

Stephens came back from a long-term injury to record her US Open victory but has struggled since with form and fitness.

Things looked back on track for the woman known as "Sloane Ranger" as she raced to the first set 6-2 in 38 minutes.

But Zhang would not lie down and gradually got herself on top, winning the second set on a tiebreak for the loss of only two points.

She then scooted away to victory in 1hr 58min over an increasingly frustrated Stephens.

"She's a tough player," said Zhang, who has happy memories of Margaret Court Arena - she reached the last eight there after coming through three qualifying rounds two years ago.

"I'm so happy to play on this court and play a great player," she added.

And the Chinese star had a warning for the rest of the field.

"I know how hard I have worked so I'm ready for every match, every player."

She will face either of the unseeded pair Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic or France's Pauline Parmentier in the second round.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko survived a second-set scare from corset-wearing Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone to get her Australian Open campaign off to a winning start.

World No. 7 Ostapenko raced through the first set on Rod Laver Arena against the 2010 Roland Garros winner 6-1.

But she found herself 1-4 down in the second to the world No. 93 who was bizarrely wearing a weightlifter-style back brace over her tennis top.

The big-hitting Latvian soon found her range again and hit back with two breaks of the Schiavone serve, the second achieved with a trademark forehand winner.

Ostapenko then served out with no further alarms to take the match 6-1, 6-4 in 1hr 14min.

"Second set I was missing a little bit but I managed to get through," said Ostapenko, who was recording her maiden match victory of 2018 having lost in the first rounds at both the Shenzhen and Sydney warm-up events.

She will next meet China's Duan Yingying who overcame Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino in straight sets.