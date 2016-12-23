Tennis: Testing at every event not possible

LONDON • Drug testing is not taking place at some of tennis's biggest tournaments.

The Times of London has learnt that no anti-doping tests were conducted at this year's Shanghai Masters, one of the eight mandatory Masters 1000 events on the men's ATP circuit.

The tournament offered the highest pay cheque at any Masters tournament this year of US$1.04 million (S$1.51 million) for the champion.

Tournaments are required to ensure suitable facilities, such as a separate room, are made available for anti-doping officials, but often these go unused.

A source close to another event, one of the longest-running on the circuit, confirmed that some years testers do not turn up at all.

One high-profile player told The Times that it is more common for him not to be tested at tournaments.

Another ranked inside the top 50 said that he was tested about eight times this year, despite playing more than 20 tournaments and 65 matches.

This fits with concern from Roger Federer at the end of last year about the lack of testing in the sport.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion said: "I'm always surprised when I win a tournament, I walk off the court and it's like, where's the doping guy?"

Tennis' anti-doping programme, which is run by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), operates on an annual budget of about US$4 million.

This is regarded by a number of figures within the sport as not enough to combat the threat of performance-enhancing substances.

Andy Murray has previously called for the programme to be better funded.

Dr Stuart Miller, the executive director of the ITF's science and technical department, has admitted that the budget does not allow it to test at every tournament, although he insists that there is no requirement under the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code to do so.

"While in an ideal world, you would get perfect detection and deterrence by testing every player for every substance every day of the year, whether they were in or out of competition, that's just not feasible," he said.

"So what you have is an anti-doping programme that varies from year to year. You do testing some days and not others and that applies both in and out of competition. You don't test at every single event."

The tennis anti-doping programme's agreement with the ATP only requires them to test at a certain number of tournaments. Dr Miller insists that he would never test at every event even if he had the resources to do so.

"You need to do something that is an appropriate combination of testing to the purposes of detection and testing for the purposes of deterrence within the budget you have got, so we would never design an anti-doping programme that does testing at every single event," he said.

"It doesn't increase your deterrence above a certain level and the uncertainty that comes with 'is there going to be testing or not?' is part of an effective anti-doping programme.

"So we test at a reasonably large amount of events on the ATP tour, but not every one."

THE TIMES, LONDON