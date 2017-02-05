Tennis: Svitolina claims Taiwan Open title

Taipei (AFP) - Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won the Taiwan Open on Sunday after beating China's Peng Shuai in a convincing victory.

The world No. 13 defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, clinching her fifth WTA singles title.

Svitolina, who had been struggling with flu since arriving in Taipei, breezed through the semi-finals on Saturday, defeating Luxembourg's Mandy Minella.

Svitolina and Shuai had only played each other once before Sunday, with the Ukranian losing 4-6, 3-6 in the first round of the 2014 New Haven Open.

Peng, ranked world No. 71, returned to tennis last March after taking an enforced break following a waist injury operation in 2015. Peng was ranked world No. 41 in 2014 before her injury.