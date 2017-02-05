Tennis: Svitolina claims Taiwan Open title

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine with her trophy after defeating Shuai Peng of China during the women’s singles final match of the Taiwan Open tennis tournament in Taipei on Feb 5, 2017.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine with her trophy after defeating Shuai Peng of China during the women's singles final match of the Taiwan Open tennis tournament in Taipei on Feb 5, 2017.
Taipei (AFP) - Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won the Taiwan Open on Sunday after beating China's Peng Shuai in a convincing victory.

The world No. 13 defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, clinching her fifth WTA singles title.

Svitolina, who had been struggling with flu since arriving in Taipei, breezed through the semi-finals on Saturday, defeating Luxembourg's Mandy Minella.

Svitolina and Shuai had only played each other once before Sunday, with the Ukranian losing 4-6, 3-6 in the first round of the 2014 New Haven Open.

Peng, ranked world No. 71, returned to tennis last March after taking an enforced break following a waist injury operation in 2015. Peng was ranked world No. 41 in 2014 before her injury.

