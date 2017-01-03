Tennis: Smooth sailing for Radwanska in Shenzhen but Konta needs three sets to go through

SHENZHEN (AFP) - Top seed and world No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska made short work of her second round opponent at the WTA Shenzhen Open on Tuesday.

The Pole disposed of Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in an hour and 18 minutes. Cirstea, ranked 78th in the world, lost more than half the points she served and faced 14 break points, losing six of them.

It was a contrast to the defending champion's first-round match on Monday, when she took nearly two and a half hours to overcome a stiff challenge from a 103rd-ranked Chinese opponent.

Britain's Johanna Konta, who has begun 2017 as a top 10 player for the first time in her career, had a scare of her own against 77th-ranked Vania King of the US on Tuesday, losing the first set 1-6.

Konta recovered to prevail 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 35 minutes.

But unseeded home player Wang Qiang caused an upset, putting out seventh seed Monica Niculescu of Romania 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, in a gruelling encounter that lasted more than two hours even though the pair only played two sets.

In the day's other singles match at the US$750,000 (S$1.1 million) tournament in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, American eighth seed Alison Riske beat Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-1.