Tennis: Singapore to host WTA Finals for last time this year as season-ender moves to Shenzhen

SINGAPORE - Singapore will not remain the host city of the WTA Finals after this year as the season-ending tournament will move to Shenzhen, The Straits Times (ST) understands.

Sources reveal that Singapore did not officially submit a bid to keep the event here, a move that appears to stem from the inability of all parties involved to agree on the value and price of the Finals.

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chief executive Steve Simon had, in 2016, revealed that he is keen to find a fixed venue for the tournament, with Singapore a place the WTA "would be very proud to call home".

Sources who attended the previous iteration of the Finals when it was hosted in Istanbul told ST that the event in Singapore presented a whole different proposition.

While the Turkey's Sinan Erdem Dome could seat some 6,000 more fans than the Republic's Indoor Stadium, the Singapore event presented a "whole different proposition".

"Singapore did a far better job at putting together fringe events, and the Singapore Sports Hub is an incredibly accessible venue with a mall attached," said one source on condition of anonymity. "The huge difference is that unlike Turkey, there isn't a tournament going psyche in Singapore, which the organisers did their best to tackle."

Turkey's top tier football league also attracts healthy crowds, with the likes of Besiktas and Galatasaray known to have fanatic followings that turn their stadiums into intimidating cauldrons.

The Republic has hosted the US$7 million (S$9.26 million) tennis tournament, which features the top eight women's singles players and doubles teams, since 2014.

Its five-year deal concludes in 2018. This year's event takes place from Oct 21 to 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Simon had last October confirmed that the organising body had received bids from Manchester, Prague, St Petersburg and Shenzhen.

It is understood that the WTA board held a vote and decided to award Shenzhen the rights to host the season finale from next year till 2028.

The city's Longgang Sports Centre is a venue to two annual tournaments (one each for men and women). This year's women's event, the Jan 1-6 WTA Shenzhen Open, had a prize purse of US$750,000 (S$992,490) and a line-up that included world No. 1 and eventual winner Simona Halep, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova.

A representative for the WTA Shenzhen Open told ST on Wednesday (Jan 17) that the season finale will not take place at the Longgang Sports Centre, as the event will take place in a "new stadium in Shenzhen".

The WTA did not confirm or deny the news, with a spokesman from the association saying: "We are not commenting on who is in or out. What you have heard is speculation and nothing is final."

The inaugural BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore presented by SC Global in 2014 drew more than 129,000 fans over 10 competition days. That figure increased slightly to over 130,000 across 11 competition days the next year.

Crowd figures for the last two editions, which each had eight competition days, are not available.

Last year's title was won by Dane Caroline Wozniacki, who defeated American Venus Williams in straight sets.

Prior to Singapore, Istanbul staged the WTA Finals from 2011 to 2013. Previous host cities include Madrid (2006-2007) and Doha (2008-2010).

The ATP World Tour Finals, the men's equivalent of the event, has been held in London since 2009 and will stay there until 2020.

ST has contacted the Singapore Tourism Board for comment.