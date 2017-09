NEW YORK (AFP) - Canadian qualifier Denis Shapovalov became the youngest player to reach the US Open last 16 since 1989 on Friday (Sept 1) when British opponent Kyle Edmund retired from their third-round match with a neck injury.

Shapovalov, 18, was ahead 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 when Edmund quit. Shapovalov became the youngest man in the fourth round since 17-year-old Michael Chang in 1989.

He will play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-finals.