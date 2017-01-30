Tennis: Serena takes over as world No. 1 again

PARIS (AFP) - Australian Open winner Serena Williams replaced Angelique Kerber as world No. 1 in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday.

The 35-year-old American moved up one place courtesy of her victory in Melbourne, where she got the better of older sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday for a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

Kerber's defence of her Australian Open crown ended with a last-16 loss to Coco Vandeweghe, with the German now down to second and her American nemesis up 15 rungs to 20th.

Melbourne quarter-finalist Karolina Pliskova climbs two spots to third.

Rouding out the top 10 are Simona Halep, Dominika Cibulkova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Garbine Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Madison Keys and Johanna Konta. Venus, a former world No. 1, rises to 11th spot.