Tennis: Second seed Carreno Busta out of Qatar Open

DOHA (AFP) - Second seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain crashed out of the Qatar Open in the first round beaten by rising Croatian star Borna Coric in three sets on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Coric saved three match points and came from a set behind to win in a final set tie-break 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (10/8) to record a notable victory in an enthralling match lasting 2 hours 41 mins.

World number 10 Carreno Busta, who said before the match that he harboured dreams of winning a Grand Slam title this year, is 38 places higher in the rankings than the 21-year-old Croat.

Coric had considerable success by adopting a serve-and-volley approach and won 17 out of 21 points at the net in the deciding set.

Overall, he hit 44 winners during the match.

He will play Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

The tournament's number three seed, the Czech Republic's Thomas Berdych was playing later, one of three former finalists in action on Tuesday, the others being Frenchmen Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils.

Number one seed, Austria's Dominic Thiem, won his first round match in straight sets on Monday.