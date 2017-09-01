Tennis: Rublev, 19, stuns Dimitrov at US Open

NEW YORK (AFP) - Russian 19-year-old Andrey Rublev reached the third round of the US Open on Thursday (Aug 31) with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over Bulgarian seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Rublev, the world number 53, joins a fellow teenager, 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov, in the last 32 at a Grand Slam event for the first time.

The Russian will face Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur for a place in the last 16.

"It's an amazing feeling. I'm very happy to win this match," he said after stunning Cincinnati Masters champion Dimitrov.

"I was thinking before the match - I have to play my rhythm, my speed, because I know with my speed I can compete with any of the top players and I did it."