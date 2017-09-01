Tennis: Rublev, 19, stuns Dimitrov at US Open

NEW YORK (AFP) - Russian 19-year-old Andrey Rublev reached the third round of the US Open on Thursday (Aug 31) with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over Bulgarian seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov.
Rublev, the world number 53, joins a fellow teenager, 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov, in the last 32 at a Grand Slam event for the first time.
The Russian will face Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur for a place in the last 16.
"It's an amazing feeling. I'm very happy to win this match," he said after stunning Cincinnati Masters champion Dimitrov.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
"I was thinking before the match - I have to play my rhythm, my speed, because I know with my speed I can compete with any of the top players and I did it."