Tennis: Roger Federer wins 18th Grand Slam title after five-set battle with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017.
Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017.
Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017.
Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017.
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the finals of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
24 min ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafael Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.

Roared on by a partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd, Federer roared back from 3-1 down in the nerve-shredding final set before closing it out on the second championship point with a forehand winner to seal his fifth crown at Melbourne Park.

Seeded 17th and playing his first tour tournament after six months out of the game, Federer capped his brilliant comeback from injury with his first Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012.

The win made Federer the first player ever to win five titles at three different grand slams and at 35, the oldest Grand Slam winner since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping