Tennis: Ramos beats Pouille to reach Monte Carlo final

PARIS (REUTERS) - Claycourt specialist Albert Ramos of Spain reached the first Masters final of his career when he beat local favourite Lucas Pouille 6-3 5-7 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday (April 22).

The 15th-seeded left hander, who beat world number one Andy Murray and fifth seed Marin Cilic en route to the semi-finals, will take on either fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal or Belgian David Goffin on Sunday.

"I'm really happy, as you can imagine. On Monday I was not expecting such a week, I don't know why it's happening now," said Ramos, who has only one ATP title to his name.

"We were both nervous at the start but in the second set it was a good match. Then he seemed tired and I was feeling fresh, physically and mentally, maybe that's why I won."

Pouille was treated by the physiotherapist for lower back pain during the changeover at 3-0 in the decider.

Ramos won four games in a row to take the first set as Pouille struggled to find his stride on the Monte Carlo Country Club's clay court.

The 11th-seeded Frenchman, however, played tighter in the second set, which he won after breaking decisively in the 11th game.

Pouille double-faulted to give Ramos a 2-0 advantage in the third set before fading away, bothered by back pains midway through the set.

