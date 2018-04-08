Tennis: Rain wipes out semi-final action in Charleston

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (REUTERS) - Rainy weather cut short the semi-final action at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday (April 7).

German fifth seed Julia Goerges and Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, the eighth seed, were tied at 4-4 in the first set when play was suspended.

That semi-final will now be completed after US Open finalist Madison Keys and Dutch 12th seed Kiki Bertens meet in the other semi-final on Sunday morning, tournament officials said.

The championship match will follow in the afternoon.