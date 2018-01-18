Tennis: Powerful Pera knocks out 9th seed Konta, Sharapova safely through at Australian Open

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - World No. 123 Bernarda Pera sent ninth seed Johanna Konta tumbling out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday (Jan 18) with a 6-4, 7-5 upset in blazing sunshine on Court 2.

A lacklustre serving display from the British No. 1 allowed left-hander Pera ample opportunity to showcase her powerful returns off both sides and the 23-year-old American duly delivered.

A single break of serve for 5-4 was enough to sew up the first set after 39 minutes when Konta sent a backhand long and lucky loser Pera was soon over the Briton's serve in the second.

Konta, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2016 and quarter-finalist last year, saved four match points but Pera was not to be denied and set up a meeting with Barbora Strycova when the Briton fluffed an overhead volley.

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova suffered a late wobble in the blazing Centre Court heat before easing past 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) to reach the third round.

With the temperatures soaring, the former champion fired a barrage of winners past the Latvian to roar through the first set in 23 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Sharapova wavered when serving for the match at 5-4, allowing Sevastova to drag the match into a tie-break, but the Russian doubled down on her baseline firepower to raise three match points quickly.

She closed out the match on the second when Sevastova clubbed a forehand long and will next meet the winner of 2016 champion Angelique Kerber and Donna Vekic for a place in the last 16.