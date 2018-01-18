Tennis: Powerful Pera knocks out 9th seed Konta, Sharapova safely through at Australian Open

Bernarda Pera of the US and Johanna Konta of Britain shake hands after Pera won their match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 18, 2018.
MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - World No. 123 Bernarda Pera sent ninth seed Johanna Konta tumbling out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday (Jan 18) with a 6-4, 7-5 upset in blazing sunshine on Court 2.

A lacklustre serving display from the British No. 1 allowed left-hander Pera ample opportunity to showcase her powerful returns off both sides and the 23-year-old American duly delivered.

A single break of serve for 5-4 was enough to sew up the first set after 39 minutes when Konta sent a backhand long and lucky loser Pera was soon over the Briton's serve in the second.

Konta, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2016 and quarter-finalist last year, saved four match points but Pera was not to be denied and set up a meeting with Barbora Strycova when the Briton fluffed an overhead volley.

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova suffered a late wobble in the blazing Centre Court heat before easing past 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) to reach the third round.

With the temperatures soaring, the former champion fired a barrage of winners past the Latvian to roar through the first set in 23 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Sharapova wavered when serving for the match at 5-4, allowing Sevastova to drag the match into a tie-break, but the Russian doubled down on her baseline firepower to raise three match points quickly.

She closed out the match on the second when Sevastova clubbed a forehand long and will next meet the winner of 2016 champion Angelique Kerber and Donna Vekic for a place in the last 16.

