Tennis: Petra Kvitova says she has 'best Christmas gift'

PRAGUE • Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said yesterday that she will do everything she can to return to tennis, after suffering a hand injury in a shock knife attack that will keep her out of the sport for at least six months.

The world No. 11 was wounded on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic, damaging all the fingers on her left playing hand.

She addressed the media directly for the first time yesterday, after an operation to repair the tendons in her hand and was determined to get back to playing.

"I have no choice but to look ahead, and not back, to see how everything will develop," she told a news conference with her hand heavily bandaged, even though she could be seen smiling and laughing at times.

"It does not really matter to me how long it will take (to play again), whether it is three months, six months, a year or however long.

"Certainly I want to return one day and I will do everything possible to do so."



Nursing a heavily bandaged left hand, Petra Kvitova thanked the show of support by the medical staff and police during the attack. PHOTO: REUTERS



Radek Kebrle, the surgeon who operated on Kvitova, said on Wednesday afternoon that the operation went "very well, with no complications" and that she could be back on court after six months at least.

Kvitova added that she had been able to move her fingers in a session with doctors on Thursday, which she called "the greatest Christmas present".

She also thanked everyone who had shown support over the past four days, and said that she is looking forward to spending time with her family over the festive period.

"The medical staff, police, my family and my team have all provided me with amazing support in this difficult situation," Kvitova said.

"I want to thank each and every one of them for the important part they have played in this.

"I have been overwhelmed by the flood of messages and love received from the tennis family, fans and public. Thank you.

"I am now looking forward to spending time with my family and I ask for privacy and peace as I start my journey towards a return to the tennis court. Thank you very much and happy Christmas."

News of the attack on Kvitova this week shocked the tennis world.

The hard-hitting 26-year-old rose to the world No. 2 spot in 2011 when she won the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles.

She had been a virtual fixture in the top 10 before slipping somewhat this season.

However, she showed improved form in recent months, winning the Wuhan Open in October and the WTA Elite trophy last month.

Media have reported that the intruder into her apartment had posed as a boiler inspector to get in.

Police are still searching for her attacker and the assault has been described as a random act with Kvitova not specifically targeted.

REUTERS