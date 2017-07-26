Tennis: Novak Djokovic to miss the rest of the season with elbow injury

(Reuters) - Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of the tennis season to recover from injury, the Serbian confirmed on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old former world No. 1 retired with an elbow injury during his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych this month.

"I've made a decision to not play any competitions or tournaments for the rest of the 2017 season," the world No. 4 said. "It's a decision that had to be made."

He posted the video shortly before a news conference at which he explained his decision in more detail.

"I have been dragging this injury for the past 18 months and it has escalated in the last month or two," he told reporters.

"I had to make a radical decision. It was a difficult one but I had no choice and will now have time to heal my body.

"Surgery is not necessary, all the surgeons I have spoken to have not recommended that course of action and I was also keen to avoid it."

The US Open - the fourth and final Major of the year - begins on Aug 28.

Djokovic faces a big fall in the rankings but said he would be back for the start of next year. "I will definitely play in the first week of next season," he said. "I have enough time to recover as the first tournament of 2018 is six months away."