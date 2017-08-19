Tennis: Nick Kyrgios sweeps away Rafael Nadal in Cincinnati quarter-final

Cincinnati, Ohio (Reuters) - The excitable Nick Kyrgios made short work of top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal in a dazzling 6-2, 7-5 victory on Friday at the Cincinnati Masters.

In a highly-anticipated quarter-final matchup, Kyrgios breezed past the 15-time Grand Slam champion in about 80minutes.

"He obviously is a tough match always," Nadal told reporters. "Nick is a great player, but I played poorly.

"I started the match well and then I played a very bad game in the second set when he broke me. I played some good points. He had some mistakes and I was able to be back in the match. And then I played a terrible game. So it was a bad match for me."

Despite the defeat, the 31-year-old will for the fourth time in his career be the world No. 1 when the ATP rankings come out next week.

Australia's Kyrgios recorded 10 aces in a strong serving display, and moved to the semi-final to face David Ferrer, who produced another shocking result in dominating third-seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3.