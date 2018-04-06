Tennis: Nadal wins in first match since January

Nadal celebrates winning his quarter final match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.
Nadal celebrates winning his quarter final match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
31 min ago

VALENCIA, Spain (AFP) - Rafael Nadal on Friday (April 6) won his first match since limping out of the Australian Open in January when he beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

The Spaniard, who is yet to fully recover from a hip injury, won 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in just over two and half hours in Valencia, stretching his winning streak in Davis Cup singles to 23 matches.

The victory in the Plaza de Toros bullring levelled the tie after Alexander Zverev beat David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the opening rubber.

