Tennis: Murray ends year with win over Raonic in UAE

ABU DHABI (AFP) - World number one Andy Murray ended 2016 with a win over Milos Raonic to take third place in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships on Saturday (Dec 31).

Wimbledon and Olympic champion Murray, who was knighted in the New Year Honours list, beat Canada's Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in the exhibition event.

The 29-year-old Scot lost to David Goffin in Friday's semi-final, his first defeat in six meetings with the 11th-ranked Belgian.

Murray's next stop is neighbouring Qatar for the opening week of the ATP season and two weeks out from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2017.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will take on Goffin for the first time in Saturday's final in Abu Dhabi where the Spaniard will bid to lift the title for the fourth time.

In the match for fifth-place in the six-man field, France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Czech Thomas Berdych 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 10-3.