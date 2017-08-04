Tennis: Murray, Cilic withdraw from Canadian ATP event

MONTREAL (AFP) - World number one Andy Murray and sixth-ranked Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic have withdrawn from next week's ATP Rogers Cup in Montreal, tournament officials said on Thursday (Aug 3).

A nagging hip injury will keep Murray from the Canadian hardcourt tuneup for the US Open for the second year in a row after 11 previous consecutive appearances by the 30-year-old Scotsman.

"I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada," Murray said in a statement.

"I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible."

Murray, a three-time Canada winner whose most recent title there came in 2015, has not played competitively since a five-set loss to American Sam Querrey in a Wimbledon quarter-final last month.

His absence leaves reigning French Open champion Rafael Nadal, a 15-time Grand Slam winner, and 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon winner Roger Federer, the holder of a record 19 Grand Slam titles, as the top seeds in Montreal.

Cilic, whose best Canada showing was a 2008 quarter-final run, has a nagging adductor injury and joined Murray and fourth-ranked Stan Wawrinka on the sidelines. Wawrinka pulled out Wednesday with a knee injury.