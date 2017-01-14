Tennis: Muller grabs first title with Sydney win

(AFP) - Luxembourg's Gilles Muller broke through for his first career ATP World Tour title with a straight-sets win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the Sydney International final on Saturday (Jan 14).

Left-hander Muller, 33, one of the Tour's biggest servers, finished too strongly for the 67th-ranked Evans, winning 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in 88 minutes.

Muller finally claimed a title after 16 years on the circuit with his victory continuing his impressive record of consistency in Sydney after reaching the semi-finals in the past two years.

"What a night! I've waited a long time for this," he said.

"It just means so much to me to win this tournament in front of my wife and boys."

Evans saved two set points before the opening set went to a tiebreaker.

Muller took the set with a forehand winner and a smash and then got a double-break to control the second set and cruise to victory.

Evans, who knocked out the top seed Austria's Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals, was bidding to become the first British singles champion in Sydney since Tim Henman in 1997.