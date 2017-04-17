Tennis: Marketa Vondrousova clinches first title at Biel Bienne Open

Biel, Switzerland (AFP) - World No. 233 Marketa Vondrousova won her first title on Sunday when the 17-year-old defeated Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in the Biel Bienne final.

The Czech teenager came through qualifying at the hard court event, and knocked out top-seeded compatriot Barbora Strycova in the semi-finals.

"It's the biggest win of my career, because I'd mostly played smaller tournaments," said left-hander Vondrousova, who was playing in just her second main draw on the WTA Tour.

"This was one of my first big tournaments, and I was injured in my left elbow for a lot of last year. I had to do a lot of fitness, which helped me become a better mover. Now I'm playing really great.

"At first, I asked for a qualifying wildcard because I wasn't sure if I could get in without one. Once I got into qualifiers, I almost lost my first match, but I got better and better from there."