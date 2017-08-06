Tennis: Madison Keys downs Garbine Muguruza to reach Stanford Classic final

Garbine Muguruza of Spain returns a shot to Madison Keys of the United States during their semifinal match on Day 6 of the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford University Taube Family Tennis Stadium on August 5, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out of the Stanford Classic on Saturday, losing her semi-final 6-3, 6-2 to Madison Keys.

American Keys, who missed the opening two months of the season after undergoing left-wrist surgery, was relentless against the top seed. The players traded breaks to start the match before Keys took control late in the opening set by winning 12 of the last 14 points.

Muguruza never recovered from losing the opening set and Keys wrapped up the victory in less than an hour.

Keys will face compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe in the final after she beat 18-year-old Catherine Bellis 6-3, 6-1.

The sixth-seeded Vandeweghe returns to the final in Stanford after losing to Serena Williams in the title match in 2012.

"I'm five years older, and hopefully I'm more mature," Vandeweghe told reporters.

"I think (I'm) a little bit of a different tennis player. You grow and evolve as a tennis player and as a person, and I think especially in the last two years, it's been kind of clicking in that regard."

Vandeweghe recorded seven aces and 30 winners in the win over Bellis.

