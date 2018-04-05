Tennis: Kvitova loses to Pliskova's less-known identical twin, Konta also suffers early exit in Charleston

(REUTERS) - Kristyna Pliskova rallied from a set down to beat second seed Petra Kvitova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in an all-Czech second-round clash at the Charleston Open on Wednesday.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner, won a lopsided opening set before her 77th-ranked opponent took control.

Pliskova's aggression saw her cruise through the second set and she went on to break her opponent twice in the decider to book a third-round spot in the WTA's first clay-court event of the season.

"My serve was horrible in the first set, so I had to focus on my serve and the rest of the game was better then as well," Pliskova, the identical twin of former world No. 1 Karolina, said.

"I'm really happy, it's my second top 10 win this year, but also it's against Petra."

British sixth seed Johanna Konta was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar, who blasted 28 winners to defeat the world No. 22 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The 19-year-old, ranked 219 in the world, will next face 12th seed Kiki Bertens, who beat Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 6-2.

Last year's US Open finalist Madison Keys defeated Lara Arruabarrena of Spain 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and will face Italian Camila Giorgi in the third round.