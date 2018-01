Tennis: Kei Nishikori plans on making his comeback at Newport Beach

(REUTERS) - Japan's Kei Nishikori plans to launch his comeback at the inaugural Challenger Tour event in Newport Beach, California, beginning Jan 22, the organisers said.

The 28-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open on Wednesday (Dec 3) as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

Nishikori has been on the sidelines since August when he fell to Gael Monfils at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

He finished 2017 with a 30-13 win-loss record.

"I am very excited and looking forward to getting back on the court in January," Nishikori said in a statement.

"The Oracle Challenger Series is a perfect event in a great California location to help me get some match play. This will be a great opportunity to face some high-level competition."

Nishikori, currently ranked 22nd in the world, also plans to compete at the Challenger event in Dallas, Texas, which begins on Jan 29.