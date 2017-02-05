Tennis: Jamie Murray, Inglot lift Britain to Davis Cup lead

OTTAWA (AFP) - Britain reached the brink of advancing past Canada to the Davis Cup quarter-finals when Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot defeated Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil on Saturday (Feb 4) at Ottawa.

The 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 triumph gave Britain a 2-1 lead in the first-round tie after splitting Friday's singles matches, the British needing only one victory in Sunday's reverse singles to book an April 7-9 last-eight date with France.

Murray, the older brother of world singles number one Andy Murray, and Inglot combined for 17 aces and took only their second break in 10 chances in the fourth set on the way to winning after three hours and eight minutes.

Canada would need a Sunday sweep over the 2015 trophy lifters to advance with Vasek Pospisil opening for the hosts against Dan Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov facing Britain's Kyle Edmund in the second match.

On Friday, Evans swept Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 while Pospisil downed Edmund 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3).

Britain won their only prior Davis Cup meeting with Canada in 1967.

The French advanced Saturday by seizing an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Japan in their first-round tie.