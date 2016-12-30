Tennis: Ivanovic ends a career that peaked too soon

LONDON • Former world No. 1 and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29, due to injury problems.

The Serb called an early end to her season in August after a first-round loss at the US Open - her fifth consecutive defeat. She was suffering from a recurring wrist problem and also planned to have surgery on her toe, which she had delayed for some time.

Just two weeks ago, Ivanovic, who dropped to a ranking of No. 63, posted a photo on her Twitter account with the caption "back in the office" as she began her pre-season preparations, but they did not go as planned.

Her career came to an end on Wednesday with a two-minute video announcement on her Facebook page.

"I have decided to retire from professional tennis," said an emotional Ivanovic. "It has been a difficult decision but there is so much to celebrate.

"I have been ranked No. 1 in the world and won Roland Garros in 2008. I've seen the heights I've never dreamt of achieving. But staying at those heights in any professional sport requires top physical form and it is well known that I have been hampered by injuries.

"I can play only if I can perform up to my own high standards and I can no longer do that, so it is time to move on."

Early in her career, she showed signs of her potential by reaching the mixed doubles final at Roland Garros in 2007 and then Australian Open singles final in 2008.

When she won her first Grand Slam title at the age of 20, in Paris in 2008, becoming the world No. 1 as a result, it was seen as a breakthrough for a star who would go on to win many more titles.

Larry Scott, then the WTA Tour's chief executive, hailed Ivanovic's marketing potential as "glamorous, stylish and personable".

However, she never did manage to build on that success on the court. It was another seven years before she reached a Grand Slam semi-final again - at last year's French Open - as she struggled with injury, inconsistency, nerves and an unreliable service toss.

This year, Ivanovic failed to win more than two matches in a row. Her last victory came at the Mallorca Open in June against a Spanish wild card.

Ivanovic spends much of her time in England with her husband, Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Despite recent struggles, she is still regarded as one of the world's most marketable athletes, and she already has plans for life away from tennis.

"I will become an ambassador of sport and healthy life," she said. "I will also explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion. I will also have more time for my philanthropic activities, including my work with Unicef.

"Beyond that, who knows? All that I can say is that I have lived my dreams and I really hope to help others do so as well."

