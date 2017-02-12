Tennis: Home favourite Dimitrov sets up Goffin final

Grigor Dimitrov in action against Nikoloz Basilashvili during their semi final match for the 2017 ATP 250 Garanti Koza Sofia Open tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Feb 11, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
SOFIA (REUTERS) - Home favourite Grigor Dimitrov brushed aside unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to set up a final clash against world No. 11 David Goffin at the Sofia Open.

The 25-year-old Dimitrov delighted Bulgarian fans with a barrage of sizzling winners, including some scorching passing shots.

Dimitrov, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last month, also fired down nine aces.

Basilashvili stunned top-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

"I get excited, of course," Dimitorv, who closed out the match in 63 minutes, said in a courtside interview. "I'm happy but I have to stay focused on the Sunday match."

Belgian Goffin stayed calm to fend off defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-3) after the Spaniard took a 3-1 lead in the third set.

