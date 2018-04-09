Tennis: Goerges, Bertens into Charleston final

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Julia Goerges and Kiki Bertens will face off in the final of the WTA Volvo Car Open tournament in Charleston later Sunday (April 8) after winning their rain-delayed semi-final matches.

After heavy rains washed out play on Saturday (April 7), the final four were left facing a double-header to wrap up the tournament on Sunday.

Dutch 12th seed Bertens advanced to the final after saving a match point to defeat seventh-seeded Madison Keys 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the opening semi-final.

It was only Bertens' second career victory over Keys.

In the other semi-final, German fifth seed Goerges progressed after completing a straight-sets win over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

After rain forced suspension of their match at 4-4 on Saturday, Goerges seized the early initiative when play resumed on Sunday to claim the first set on a tie-break.

The 29-year-old then carried her momentum into the second to complete a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win in one hour seven minutes.