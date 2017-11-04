Tennis: Goerges beats Sevastova to book final spot against Vandeweghe in Zhuhai's WTA Elite Trophy

Julia Goerges is set to finish in the top 20 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2012.PHOTO: AFP
ZHUHAI, China (AFP) - Germany's Julia Goerges hammered Anastasija Sevastova at the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday to book her spot in the final.

Goerges, the seventh seed, took down the fifth-seeded Latvian 6-3, 6-3 in the semi finals at the Hengqin International Tennis Centre in Zhuhai.

She will face second-seeded American CoCo Vandeweghe, who beat ninth seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-3, 6-3 in the other last-four encounter of the event, which features 12 players ranked roughly from No. 9 to No. 20.

The 29-year-old, making her debut in the tournament, is set to finish the year in the top 20 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2012.

Goerges has been on a winning streak recently and proved to be a tough opponent from the outset, breaking Sevastova in the first game. She continued to dominate in the second set with a score of 4-1 after five games before she finally took the match.

