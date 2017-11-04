Tennis: Goerges beats Sevastova to book final spot against Vandeweghe in Zhuhai's WTA Elite Trophy

ZHUHAI, China (AFP) - Germany's Julia Goerges hammered Anastasija Sevastova at the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday to book her spot in the final.

Goerges, the seventh seed, took down the fifth-seeded Latvian 6-3, 6-3 in the semi finals at the Hengqin International Tennis Centre in Zhuhai.

She will face second-seeded American CoCo Vandeweghe, who beat ninth seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-3, 6-3 in the other last-four encounter of the event, which features 12 players ranked roughly from No. 9 to No. 20.

The 29-year-old, making her debut in the tournament, is set to finish the year in the top 20 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2012.

Goerges has been on a winning streak recently and proved to be a tough opponent from the outset, breaking Sevastova in the first game. She continued to dominate in the second set with a score of 4-1 after five games before she finally took the match.