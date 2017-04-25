Tennis: Gasquet falls to lucky loser, Thiem through in Barcelona

BARCELONA (AFP) - Richard Gasquet's return to court from appendix surgery was short-lived at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday (April 25) as the Frenchman lost 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

The world number 91 lost in qualifying and was only handed a place in the main draw after compatriot Kei Nishikori's late withdrawal with a wrist injury.

But despite blowing three match points when serving for the match at 6-5 in the third set, Sugita regained his composure to edge a final set tie-break to make the third round.

Dominic Thiem is safely into the last 16 as the third highest seed left in the draw brushed aside Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-4.

Australia's Bernard Tomic will be Andy Murray's opponent when the world number one gets his tournament underway on Wednesday after seeing off big-serving German Dustin Brown 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Another German had a better day though as 20-year-old eighth seed Alexander Zverev saw off clay court specialist Nicolas Almagro 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal also begins his quest for a 10th title in Barcelona on Wednesday against Renzo Olivo or Rogerio Dutra Silva.