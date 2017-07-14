Tennis: Garbine Muguruza faces another Williams final showdown

LONDON (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza is aiming to become the first Spanish woman for 23 years to win Wimbledon - and yet again a Williams sister stands in her way.
The 23-year-old stormed into the final by beating Magdalena Rybarikova on Thursday. Only one Spaniard has previously lifted the Wimbledon women's title - Conchita Martinez, who has been coaching Muguruza at this tournament and cheered her to victory in her semi-final.
It will be Muguruza's second Wimbledon final. She will face five-time champion Venus Williams on Saturday, having been defeated in 2015 by Venus' sister Serena, a seven-time winner.
"I always stare at the wall where there are all the names of the previous winners. In the past years, you see the Williams surname a lot," Muguruza said after beating Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 . "So I look forward to putting a Spanish name back there.
"Facing Venus, you know, she won here like five times. She knows how to play, especially Wimbledon finals. It's going to be a historic final again."
Venus enjoyed a 6-4, 6-2 victory over home hope Johanna Konta later on Thursday.