Tennis: Fuzzy Federer has Wimbledon hangover

(AFP) - Roger Federer admitted he was nursing a bad hangover on Monday (July 17) after celebrating a record eighth Wimbledon singles title.

The Swiss star breezed past seventh seed Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in Sunday's final to move clear of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw as the only man to have won Wimbledon eight times.

Victory was also the 35-year-old's 19th Grand Slam title, which takes him four clear of Rafael Nadal, and he toasted his second Major of 2017 at the traditional champions' dinner with women's champion Garbine Muguruza - followed by a trip to a bar with friends and family.

"My head is ringing," Federer said on Monday morning.

"I don't know what I did last night. I drank too many different types of drinks I guess. But after the ball we went to a bar and there was about 30 or 40 friends there.

"We had a great time. I got to bed at five and I woke up and I didn't feel good. The last hour I have finally felt somewhat okay again. But we had a good time."

Federer's haul of 19 Major titles lifts him to joint-fourth on the all-time list of Grand Slam winners - alongside Helen Wills Moody - with only Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) ahead of him.