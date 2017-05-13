Tennis: French trio Monfils, Tsonga and Gasquet miss Rome Masters

PARIS (AFP) - French trio Gael Monfils, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet will all miss the clay court Rome Masters tournament, organisers revealed on Friday (May 12), two days ahead of the prestige event.

Monfils, ranked 16 in the world, twisted his ankle during the Madrid Masters after being previously sidelined for over a month with an Achilles tendon injury picked up at Indian Wells.

Tsonga, ranked 11, has a sore shoulder and world number 24 Gasquet also missed out on the Madrid tournament because of a bad back.

The news is worrying for French fans ahead of the French Open at Roland-Garros, also on clay, from May 28 to June 11.