Tennis: Francesca Schiavone eyes spot in French Open draw after Bogota title

BOGOTA (AFP) - Italy's Francesca Schiavone won her eighth career title at the Bogota Open on Saturday (April 15) to move closer to a main draw place at the French Open in her final year on tour.

The 36-year-old Schiavone, now down at 168 in the world, defeated Spanish fourth seed Lara Arruabarrena 6-4, 7-5.

"I'm very happy and emotional," said former world No. 4 Schiavone who had gone into the Colombia tournament without a win on the tour in 2017.

"Today was a disaster match, but winning was the most important thing."

Victory on Saturday was the 2010 French Open champion's 600th career win and took her ranking back to within striking distance of the top 100.