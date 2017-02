Paris (AFP) - 2016 Fed Cup finalist France will play Spain next month in a bid to keep their place in the World Group of the competition.

France were beaten 4-1 in the quarter-finals at the weekend by Switzerland while Spain lost 3-2 to holders the Czech Republic.

The play-offs, which will be played from April 22 to 23 also pit Germany, 4-0 losers to the US, against Ukraine, while Russia play Belgium and Slovakia to meet the Netherlands.