Tennis: Fourth-time lucky Monfils storms to Qatar title

DOHA (AFP) - France's Gael Monfils won the Qatar Open final in straight sets on Saturday (Jan 6), brushing aside Russia's Andrey Rublev in a one-sided final, 6-2, 6-3.

It was the Frenchman's first Qatar title despite having played in three previous finals and he is the first wildcard to win in Doha since compatriot Nicolas Escude triumphed back in 2004.

The 31-year-old, who arrived in Qatar after a four-month break due to a knee injury, dominated throughout.

He broke Rublev's serve in the fourth game of each set and barely look troubled by the Russian, who has been so impressive all week but could not cope with the power of Monfils.

The world number 46 took the first set in just 23 minutes and in the second was able to save two break points in the fifth game after establishing a 3-1 lead - the only time the Frenchman's serve was put under pressure.

Monfils needed only one championship point to secure the match after just an hour on court.