Tennis: Federer cruises in first match since Wimbledon win

Federer celebrates winning the Wimbledon men's final against Croatia's Marin Cilic.
Federer celebrates winning the Wimbledon men's final against Croatia's Marin Cilic.PHOTO: AFP
Published
53 min ago

MONTREAL (REUTERS) - Roger Federer needed less than an hour to defeat Canadian Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 at the Rogers Cup on Wednesday (Aug 9) in his first appearance since winning a record eighth Wimbledon title in July.

A day after celebrating his 36th birthday, Federer played the aggressive game that has propelled him to five titles, including two grand slams, this year, attacking the net and rocketing second serves.

Polansky, a wildcard for the ATP 1000 event in Montreal, never looked comfortable.

The 29-year-old double faulted twice in his first service game and had difficulty handling Federer's pinpoint serves.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Federer, who has lost only two of 34 matches this year, will next play the winner of American Jack Sock and Spaniard David Ferrer, who are scheduled to do battle later on Wednesday.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first