Tennis: Fabio Fognini seals fifth ATP title at Gstaad; Leonardo Mayer in top 50 after Hamburg win

Gstaad, Switzerland (AFP) - Fabio Fognini beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 in the Gstaad ATP tournament final on Sunday to win his fifth tour title.

The 31-year-old Italian, ranked 31 in the world, was playing in his 13th ATP final.

All five of his victories have come on clay.

"It's always a nice feeling when you win. This week was really tough for me," said Fognini.

"I lost my first set 6-1 in 20 minutes (to Slovakian Norbert Gombos). But each day, I felt better and better."

Despite losing, 25-year-old Hanfmann, the world No. 170 who has had a hearing impairment since birth, enjoyed the best result of his career this week in reaching the final, having also knocked out third seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the second round.

Elsewhere, Leonardo Mayer secured his second career title on Sunday as he defeated Germany's Florian Mayer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the Hamburg clay-court final.

Argentina's Mayer, ranked 138 in the world, had already won here in 2014 but was a lucky loser this time, profiting from Martin Klizan's withdrawal due to injury after losing in the final round of qualifying.

After a week in which he notably ousted the Spanish top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Leonardo Mayer will rocket into the top 50 when the latest rankings come out on Monday.

Mayer, 33, and 101 in the world rankings, had been looking for the first title of his career.