Tennis: Djokovic splits with coaching team in bid to return to top

(AFP) - Novak Djokovic said on Friday (May 5) that he had parted ways with his entire training team, including long-time coach Marian Vajda, as he attempts to arrest an alarming slide in form in the past year.

The former world No. 1 believes that this "shock therapy" will help him return to the top of the game, said a statement on his official website.

"I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again," Djokovic, 29, said.

The Serbian, who was knocked off top spot last November by Andy Murray, joined his rival at the exit of the Monte Carlo Masters after losing a third-set break in a quarter-final defeat by Belgian David Goffin 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 last month.

In January, Djokovic's Australian Open title defence ended in a shock second-round exit.

The statement said Djokovic felt the need for a major change and had "mutually agreed" with Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic to end their partnership.

Djokovic said he was thinking of appointing a new head coach but did not want to rush the decision.

"I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient," he said.

"I have so much faith in this process and that's why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally."

For now he said he would be on tour alone with the support of his family and management.

"Novak can do so much more and I am sure he will," said Vajda.