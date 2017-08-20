Tennis: Dimitrov beats Isner to reach first Masters 1000 final

CINCINNATI, Ohio (REUTERS) - Seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov reached his first Masters 1000 final after squeezing past John Isner 7-6(4) 7-6(10) in a last-four contest at the Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Saturday (Aug 19).

The Bulgarian needed almost two hours to book his place in Sunday's final, where he will meet either Nick Kyrgios or David Ferrer.

The world number 11 had his work cut out against big-serving Isner, with neither player dropping serve in a match where break opportunities were few and far between.

Isner had two break point chances, Dimitrov only one.

Dimitrov saved a set point in the second set tiebreak, before putting away the dogged American.