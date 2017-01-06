Tennis: Cornet into Brisbane final after fatigued Muguruza withdraws

BRISBANE (AFP) - Unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet reached the final of the Brisbane International, when Spain's Garbine Muguruza withdrew while trailing 1-4 in the opening set of their last-four clash on Friday.

Reigning French Open champion Muguruza, the Australian tennis tournament's fourth seed, had three long matches heading into the semi-final and was on court for more than seven hours.

The world No. 7 called for a trainer after the fifth game but decided she could not continue.

Cornet, ranked 41st, will play either third seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or sixth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in Saturday's final.