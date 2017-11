Tennis: Bulgarians toast Grigor Dimitrov's triumph at the ATP Finals

SOFIA (REUTERS) - Grigor Dimitrov has been hailed as the new lord of tennis by his home fans and media after the Bulgarian won the biggest title of his career when he captured the season-ending ATP Finals in London on Sunday (Nov 19).

The 26-year-old made headlines across the country after overcoming some early nerves to beat fellow debutant David Goffin 7-5 4-6 6-3 in an epic final with millions of his countrymen glued to their television screens.

The thrilling two-and-a-half-hour contest was always guaranteed a huge audience in Dimitrov's homeland and the match was shown live on three Bulgarian TV channels, including state broadcaster BNT1, and streamed on several local websites.

"Dimitrov brought tears of happiness thousands of Bulgarians at the O2 Arena and millions in front of TV screens," sports website www.tennis24.bg wrote.

Dimitrov's unbeaten run in London earned him a cool US$2.5 million (S$3.3 million), with the 1,500 ranking points catapulting him to an impressive third place on the year-end rankings - behind only tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The three Maleeva sisters, Manuela, Katerina and Magdalena, who took turns to feature in the world's top six in the 1980s and 1990s, made the women's game successful in Bulgaria.

However, Orlin Stanoytchev was the highest-ranked Bulgarian male player after reaching world No. 96 in 2000 before Dimitrov's emergence on the tennis scene a decade ago.

Dimitrov, who received raucous support from flag-waving Bulgarian fans during his matches in London, has become hugely popular in recent years and is seen as an inspiration for future generations.

"Grigor is a successful role model," national tennis centre manager Georgi Donchev said. "In the last two or three years, there has been a boom in the number of children taking up tennis."

Football is the most popular sport in Bulgaria and the national team's run to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals remains the most inspirational sporting event in the country's history, triggering a euphoria that few believe will ever be repeated.

Bulgaria have slipped into decline since that impressive showing in the United States, failing to qualify for a string of major tournaments, and a number of local supporters have subsequently turned their attention to other sports.